DRIP Cannabinoids
About this product
1.5 grams of Premium Hemp Flower cultivated in the luscious farmland of Kentucky, infused with DRIP Δ8 and wrapped up tight for the perfect smoke sesh. This *fatty* will give you the relief you've been looking for with ~35MG of Δ8 in every roll.
Bubble Gum effects
Reported by real people like you
851 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
46% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!