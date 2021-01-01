About this product
Lemonade flavored, 1250MG Δ8 tincture (30mL) with a combination of pure distillate and MCT (coconut oil).
About this brand
DRIP Cannabinoids
DRIP's formulas and procedures are all designed with purity and safety of the end user in mind. This methodology creates cannabinoid oils that are not only potent, but the among purest of its kind.
We sell Delta-8 and Delta-10 nationally, as well as Delta-9 THC in the medical market of Oklahoma.
