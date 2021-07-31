About this strain
Bred by Archive Seed Bank, Crippy Killer is a cross between Face Off OG #4 and Do-Si-Dos that puts out a potent kushy high. Nugs come dense and thick with gooey terps that just might stick to the wall, while also permeating a heavy gas nose. Once you consume Crippy Killer, your worries will quickly fade and a sense of calm will wash over you.
Crippy Killer effects
Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about effects:
- Helps with
Stress
100% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
100% of people say it helps with anxiety
PTSD
100% of people say it helps with ptsd
About this brand
DRiP
DRiP is brand of CommCan, Inc. (Commonwealth Cannabis Company). CommCan, Inc. is a Massachusetts based cannabis company. Family owned with no outside investors.
DRiP oil is always made using only cannabis terps. DRiP extracts all our strain terpenes from CommCan flower. DRiP is unique in that it offers one of the largest variety of distillate and full spectrum oil strain selections in the state.
