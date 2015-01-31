About this product
DRO Peace Pot & Microdot t-shirt has a large colorful print on the front of the garment.
Relaxed fit
Crew neck
Heavy weight, 6.5 oz/yd2, 22-singles
100% combed cotton (heathers 15% polyester)
Neck ribbing, side seamed, shoulder to shoulder tape, double needle hems, preshrunk to minimize shrinkage
Perfect for any cannabis connoisseur
Relaxed fit
Crew neck
Heavy weight, 6.5 oz/yd2, 22-singles
100% combed cotton (heathers 15% polyester)
Neck ribbing, side seamed, shoulder to shoulder tape, double needle hems, preshrunk to minimize shrinkage
Perfect for any cannabis connoisseur
About this strain
Gucci OG is an OG Kush variant named with the lavish cannabis connoisseur in mind. Hailing from southern California like so many of its OG relatives, Gucci OG takes on the family’s signature aroma of pine and lemon, but with a unique hint of sweet berry. This hybrid’s effect can vary with different doses; small amounts may provide a spark of energy and creativity, while larger doses tend to give way to heavy sedation or dizzying euphoria.
Gucci OG effects
Reported by real people like you
47 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
70% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Giggly
44% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
36% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!