1:2 Mango Jellies 50mg CBN, 100mg THC | Single

by Drops
IndicaTHC 28%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Made with Strain-Specific Live Rosin
Strain: GMO x Legend OG (indica)
Effect: Knockout!
Dosage: 100mg THC, 50mg CBN
Pieces: 2

Drops are made with Strain-Specific Live Rosin! This high-quality concentrate preserves a full-spectrum of all the psychoactive compounds and cannabinoids found in a particular strain. We use all natural fruit extracts as well as pectin instead of gelatin. This means our edibles are vegan and gluten-free!

About this strain

This cross of GMO Cookies and Legend OG comes from Colorado breeder Cannarado. Not for the faint of lungs, Fatso is a newer strain that caters to gas, Kush, and Cookies alike. This funky, fuel-tasting indica is high in THC and comes covered in trichomes, making it great for hash. Make sure you’re close to the couch for this one, you won’t want to get up.

About this brand

Drops
Drops are made with Live Rosin — a full spectrum extract that preserves the many psychoactive compounds in cannabis. Together those compounds work to create the unique experience of a particular strain.

~ Strain Specific ~ Live Rosin ~ Vegan ~ Gluten Free ~ Recyclable ~
