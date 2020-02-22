About this strain
Bred by Humboldt Gardens, Absinthe is a cross of Satsuma OG and Original Glue. This sativa-dominant strain offers a strong aroma of herbaceous liqueur with fuel undertones and a flavor like citrus peels. Absinthe grows tall and produces dense, sticky nugs that are lime green with light orange hairs and have a thick coat of trichomes.
Absinthe effects
Reported by real people like you
3 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
66% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
66% of people report feeling creative
Uplifted
33% of people report feeling uplifted
Anxious
66% of people report feeling anxious
Headache
33% of people report feeling headache
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Lack of appetite
33% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Nausea
33% of people say it helps with nausea
About this brand
DTF - Downtown Flower
The Downtown Cultivation facility uses a combination of methods to ensure that DTF-Downtown Flower is the highest quality product we can grow indoor.
Our pesticide free growing is enabled by natural ecosystem management of beneficial insects to keep our garden in harmony.
Our special handling processes ensure that our product never touches a surface until it reaches transport. We ensure all the glands on the outside of the plant are left intact, by hang transporting and drying our product. Trimmers handle the product by the stems only allowing us to reach terpene rich flowers.
Cold Curing ensures that our product is stored at very cold temperatures to retain all natural terpenes, and controlled humidity levels result in product drying at the slowest rate possible - at least a minimum of 14 days.
The result is that each strain’s unique traits are exemplified in this process. When you use Downtown Flower, the last taste will be as good as the first hit.
