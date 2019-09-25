DTF - Downtown Flower
Black Jack
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
This hybrid strain is a cross between Jack Herer and Black Domina. This strain will help increase focus accompanied with a slight body buzz, leaving you stress and anxiety free. It may be beneficial for patients suffering from ADHD, fatigue, muscle spasms, or depression.
Black Jack effects
Reported by real people like you
363 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Focused
30% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
