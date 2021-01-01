Loading…
DTF - Downtown Flower

Blue Hammer

Blue Hammer is sativa dominant hybrid between Blueberry, Jack Berry and Jack Hammer. The combination of these parents make for a strong and powerful strain with a variety of medical value. It's been extremely beneficial for patients with ADHD, anxiety, pain and sleep disorder. In addition to its wonderful effects, Blue Hammer holds a very flavorful fruity taste with a high terpene profile.
