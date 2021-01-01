About this product

Brie Cheese is a indica-dominant hybrid popular for its unique flavor and consistent potency. It smells like its named! It has an earthy aroma with a combination of sweet and savory bouquet of Brie Cheese, creating a one-of-a-kind terpene profile!

Providing a relaxing high, this strain is known to alleviate body aches, chronic symptoms and gently ease you into a blissful pain free state of mind.