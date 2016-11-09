About this product

Island, also known as Island Sweet Skunk is a sativa hybrid (80% Sativa/20% Indica) that packs a major mood boost with feelings of happiness and euphoria. It tends to promote energy and creativity, but there's also a mellow body effect that encourages relaxation. It's useful in relieving anxiety, depression, nausea, and pain. It can also help with nerve pain, migraines, arthritis, and GI disorders.