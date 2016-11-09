DTF - Downtown Flower
Island Sweet Skunk
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
Island, also known as Island Sweet Skunk is a sativa hybrid (80% Sativa/20% Indica) that packs a major mood boost with feelings of happiness and euphoria. It tends to promote energy and creativity, but there's also a mellow body effect that encourages relaxation. It's useful in relieving anxiety, depression, nausea, and pain. It can also help with nerve pain, migraines, arthritis, and GI disorders.
Island Sweet Skunk effects
Reported by real people like you
653 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
51% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
48% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
5% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!