Jesus OG
IndicaTHC 20%CBD —
One of DTF's most popular sativa dominant hybrid (80% Sativa, 20% Indica). This strain has the unique ability to elevate both body and mind. Patients suffering from stress, depression and even anorexia will find relief with this wonder strain.
Jesus OG effects
267 people told us about effects:
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
48% of people report feeling euphoric
Focused
37% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
