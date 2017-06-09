DTF - Downtown Flower
Lemon Diesel
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
This strain is a evenly balanced hybrid (50% Sativa / 50% Indica) that provides an euphoric rush helping users feel uplifted and creative. Try this strain to treat depression, stress and fatigue.
Lemon Diesel effects
417 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
32% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
