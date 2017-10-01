DTF - Downtown Flower
Sour Cheese
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Sour Cheese effects
Reported by real people like you
79 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
65% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
62% of people report feeling euphoric
Talkative
40% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
12% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
