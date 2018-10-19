DTF - Downtown Flower
Sour Lemon
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Sour Lemon OG is a sativa-dominant hybrid cross between California Sour and Lemon OG. This 65% sativa strain is named after its aromatic sour smell with recognizable notes of lemon, lime, and apple. Sour Lemon OG elevates the mind and body simultaneously, making this a good go-to strain for social events or a busy day.
Sour Lemon effects
Reported by real people like you
73 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
47% of people report feeling relaxed
Energetic
41% of people report feeling energetic
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
5% of people report feeling paranoid
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
