Features:

1. 15-Minute Auto Shut-Off: Safety is paramount, and the Discreet Cart Battery incorporates a smart 15-minute auto shut-off feature. After 15 minutes of continuous use, the battery will automatically turn off, preventing any potential overheating or unnecessary power drain.



2. Overcharging & Shortage Protection: Say goodbye to worries about battery damage caused by overcharging or unexpected short-circuits. The Discreet Cart Battery comes equipped with cutting-edge protective circuitry that safeguards against overcharging and shortages, ensuring a longer battery life and added peace of mind.



3. USB-C Charging: Keeping up with modern technology, the Discreet Cart Battery features USB-C charging capabilities. With its reversible connector, charging this device is quick and effortless. Additionally, USB-C charging allows for faster charging times, so you can spend more time enjoying your vape and less time waiting for the battery to charge.



4. Adjustable Voltage: Customization is key when it comes to your vaping preferences. The Discreet Cart Battery offers adjustable voltage settings, allowing you to fine-tune the intensity of your vaping experience. Whether you prefer smooth and flavorful hits or thick clouds, this battery has you covered.



5. 12-Second Preheat Mode: The preheat mode is perfect for those impatient moments when you can't wait to start vaping. With just a simple click, the Discreet Cart Battery activates a 12-second preheat mode, ensuring your cartridge is primed and ready for optimal vapor production.



6. 12-Second Pulls: Experience enhanced control over your vaping sessions with the 12-second pull feature. Enjoy consistent and satisfying pulls with every use, providing the ideal amount of vapor for an enjoyable and relaxing experience.



7. 500 mAh Battery: The Discreet Cart Battery boasts a powerful 500 mAh battery, offering an impressive amount of vaping time before requiring a recharge. You can confidently take it on-the-go without worrying about running out of power during your day.

Show more