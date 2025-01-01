About this product
Dulytek® DE40K Industrial Strength Hybrid Rosin Heat Press produces up to 20 Tons of force and is built for mass production. It is similar to DE10K model but more powerful, with bigger plates, built in DripTech function, and two operation modes: automatic and freestyle. This press is powered by an electric-pneumatic system. Its large heating plates are made of food-grade aluminum for even heat distribution and insulated to prevent heat loss to other parts of the press. It can press up to 70 grams of material per load. The microcomputer touch control unit allows you to use a lower temperature settings and precisely controlled pressure to produce premium quality product with the best characteristics.
The press is available in two versions: 110V for North American and 220V for European and Australian customers. Please note that the 220V presses are not shipped to US and Canada addresses.
Technical Specifications:
Maximum press force: 40,000 lbs / 20 Tons
Heating plate size: 10 x 6 inch (260 x 150 mm)
Heating plate thickness: 30 mm
Maximum temperature: 356 °F / 180 °C
Maximum clearance of plates: 85 mm
Power: 2000 W
Current: 18 A
Voltage: 110 V
Product weight: 558 lb / 253 kg
Certifications: CE / RoHS
Limited warranty: 2-Year
Discreet Packaging
About this brand
Dulytek
Dulytek Equipment is a US-based engineering company that designs, manufactures, and sells botanical solventless extraction presses and related accessories (filter bags, pre-press molds, dabbing and rosin collection tools, smoking pipes, etc.) for individual consumers and businesses such as laboratories, herbal stores, processors, growers, dispensaries, and others. We build rosin presses that are easy to operate, innovative, lightweight, compact, affordable, and reliable so that our customers can keep on running them day after day. No matter if it is a hydraulic, electric, pneumatic, hybrid, or manually powered rosin press, at Dulytek, we strive for quality workmanship and stand behind our products with pride.
