Dulytek® DHP5 V5 Press Bundle is the ultimate all-in-one kit, providing everything you need to start pressing right out of the box. It includes the 5-ton hydraulic press along with essential tools and accessories for optimal results. The bundle features: a 2" x 1.5" rectangular pre-press mold, 2" x 4" mixed mesh size filter bags, 10" x 7" pre-cut parchment paper set, 6-piece tool kit, a 6" x 4" cold plate, a non-stick silicone mat, and four press magnet pins. The DHP5 rosin press comes with a two-channel temperature and timer controller, a replaceable bottle jack with overpressure protection, and a sturdy, durable frame. Simply prepare your material, set the desired temperature and timer, pump the cranking handle to apply pressure, and once the timer goes off, remove your pressed product! This complete kit ensures you have everything you need to get started without the guesswork..



The machine is available in two versions: 110V for North American and 220V for European and Australian customers. Please note that the 220V presses are not shipped to US and Canada addresses.



Technical Specifications



Press Force: 10,000 lbs / 5 Ton

Plates: 3 x 4 inch / 76 x 102 mm; dual heating; insulated; aluminum

Temp. Range: up to 302 °F / 150 °C

Dimensions / Weight: 10 x 9 x 18 inch / 26 x 23 x 45 cm / 36 lb / 16.2 kg

Pre-Press Mold Internal Size: 2 x 1.25 inch / 51 x 32 mm

Dimensions: 2.25 x 1.5 x 1.5 inch / 57 x 38 x 38 mm

Material: Anodized aluminum

Filter Bags Mesh Sizes / Quantity: 25, 100, and 160 μm included / 5 bags each / 15 bags total

Dimensions: 2" x 4" / 51 mm x 102 mm

Material: 100% Nylon

Tools: 5 double ended; stainless steel

Lidded Jar: 3 ml; food-grade silicone

Parchment paper Size / Quantity: 10" x 7"; 50 sheets

Material: 20lbs / 30gsm; silicone coated

Cold Plate Size: 6" x 4" x 0.13" / 152 mm x 102 mm x 3 mm

Material: Food-grade aluminum

Non-stick Mat Size: 12" x 8.25" / 30 cm x 21 cm

Material: Food-grade silicone

Magnets Quantity: 4



