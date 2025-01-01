Dulytek® DM2 Rosin Heat Press Bundle is an all-in-one combo product that consists of our 2 Ton personal press machine and all essentials needed to begin pressing. The manual press generates up to 2 Ton force and boasts 3" x 3" perfectly aligned, well insulated heated plates, two-channel temperature controls, and locking lever mechanism. The press comes with a table clamp that allows you to secure it to a work surface for added stability.



The machine is available in two versions: 110V for North American and 220V for European and Australian customers. Please note that the 220V presses are not shipped to US and Canada addresses.



Technical Specifications:



DM2 Press Force: 4000 lbs / 2 Ton

Plates: 3 x 3 inch / 76 x 76 mm; dual heating; insulated; aluminum

Temp. Range: 302 °F / 150 °C

Weight: 25.3 lbs / 11.5 kg

Pre-Press Mold Internal Dimensions: 1.3 x 1.3 inch / 33 x 33 mm

Material: Anodized aluminum

Dimensions When Assembled: 1.5 x 1.5 x 2.3 inch / 40 x 40 x 60 mm

Filter Bags Mesh Sizes / Quantity: 25, 100, and 160 μm included / 5 bags each / 15 bags total

Dimensions: 2" x 3" / 51 mm x 76 mm

Material: 100% Nylon

Cold Plate Dimensions: 6" x 4" x 0.13" / 152 mm x 102 mm x 3 mm

Material: Aluminum

Tool set: 5 double ended; stainless steel

Lidded Jar: 3 ml, silicone

Parchment paper Size / Quantity: 10" x 7"; 50 sheets

Material: 20lbs / 30gsm, silicone coated

Non-stick Mat Size: 12" x 8.25" / 30 cm x 21 cm

Material: Food-grade silicone

Magnets Quantity: 4



