About this product
Dulytek® DM2 Rosin Heat Press Bundle is an all-in-one combo product that consists of our 2 Ton personal press machine and all essentials needed to begin pressing. The manual press generates up to 2 Ton force and boasts 3" x 3" perfectly aligned, well insulated heated plates, two-channel temperature controls, and locking lever mechanism. The press comes with a table clamp that allows you to secure it to a work surface for added stability.
The machine is available in two versions: 110V for North American and 220V for European and Australian customers. Please note that the 220V presses are not shipped to US and Canada addresses.
Technical Specifications:
DM2 Press Force: 4000 lbs / 2 Ton
Plates: 3 x 3 inch / 76 x 76 mm; dual heating; insulated; aluminum
Temp. Range: 302 °F / 150 °C
Weight: 25.3 lbs / 11.5 kg
Pre-Press Mold Internal Dimensions: 1.3 x 1.3 inch / 33 x 33 mm
Material: Anodized aluminum
Dimensions When Assembled: 1.5 x 1.5 x 2.3 inch / 40 x 40 x 60 mm
Filter Bags Mesh Sizes / Quantity: 25, 100, and 160 μm included / 5 bags each / 15 bags total
Dimensions: 2" x 3" / 51 mm x 76 mm
Material: 100% Nylon
Cold Plate Dimensions: 6" x 4" x 0.13" / 152 mm x 102 mm x 3 mm
Material: Aluminum
Tool set: 5 double ended; stainless steel
Lidded Jar: 3 ml, silicone
Parchment paper Size / Quantity: 10" x 7"; 50 sheets
Material: 20lbs / 30gsm, silicone coated
Non-stick Mat Size: 12" x 8.25" / 30 cm x 21 cm
Material: Food-grade silicone
Magnets Quantity: 4
About this brand
Dulytek
Dulytek Equipment is a US-based engineering company that designs, manufactures, and sells botanical solventless extraction presses and related accessories (filter bags, pre-press molds, dabbing and rosin collection tools, smoking pipes, etc.) for individual consumers and businesses such as laboratories, herbal stores, processors, growers, dispensaries, and others. We build rosin presses that are easy to operate, innovative, lightweight, compact, affordable, and reliable so that our customers can keep on running them day after day. No matter if it is a hydraulic, electric, pneumatic, hybrid, or manually powered rosin press, at Dulytek, we strive for quality workmanship and stand behind our products with pride.
