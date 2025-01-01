Dulytek® DM2 Personal Heat Press is another compact and lightweight manual model in our press line. It is somewhat similar to its predecessor, the DM800 model, but much more powerful (it generates up to 2 Ton of pressing force), with well aligned slightly larger 3 x 3 inch plates, and a complimentary table clamp that allows you to securely attach the press to any work surface for added stability.



The machine is available in two versions: 110V for North American and 220V for European and Australian customers. Please note that the 220V presses are not shipped to US and Canada addresses.



Technical Specifications:



Maximum pressure: 4000 lbs / 2 Ton

Heating plate size: 3 x 3 inch / 76 x 76 mm

Plate thickness: 0.8 in / 20 mm

Maximum temperature: 302 °F / 150 °C

Timer range: 0 - 999 sec

Voltage: 110 V / 220 V

Product dimensions: 10.3 x 6.3 x 13.8 in / 26.2 x 16 x 35 cm

Product weight: 25.3 lb / 11.5 kg

Gross weight: 28.2 lb / 12.8 kg

Package dimensions: 12.7 x 8.7 x 16.1 in / 35 x 23.5 x 25 cm

Certifications: CE / RoHS

Limited warranty: 2-Year

Discreet Packaging



Don't forget to get 5% off any purchase by applying "LEAFLY18" discount code at our website checkout.

read more