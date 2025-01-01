Dulytek® DW8000 Rosin Press Bundle is an all-in-one combo product that comprises the 4 Ton hybrid heat machine and all essentials needed to begin pressing: a cylinder pre-press mold to prepare your material, 2" x 4" mixed mesh size filter bags, 10" x 7" pre-cut parchment paper set, 6-piece tool kit, a 6" x 4" cold plate, a non-stick silicone mat, and four press magnet pins. The DW8000 itself features 3" x 5" dual heating solid aluminum insulated plates, a two-channel temperature and timer controller, and a sturdy frame. With this kit, you don't have to guess about what other items you need to start pressing. Just prepare your precursor, set press parameters, push a button, and, when the timer is up, collect the processed product!



The machine is available in two versions: 110V for North American and 220V for European and Australian customers. Please note that the 220V presses are not shipped to US and Canada addresses.



Technical Specifications



Press Force: 8,000 lbs / 4 Ton

Plates: 3 x 5 inch / 76 x 127 mm; dual heating; insulated; aluminum

Temp. Range: 356 °F / 180 °C

Dimensions / Weight: 12.2 x 7.9 x 15.7 inch / 31 x 20 x 40 cm / 53 lb / 24 kg

Pre-Press Mold Internal Diameter: 7/8 in / 22 mm

Shaft Height: 3-1/2 in / 90 mm

Dimensions: 4-2/3 x 1-2/9 in/ 116 x 30 mm

Filter Bags Mesh Sizes / Quantity: 25, 100, and 160 μm included / 5 bags each / 15 bags total

Dimensions: 2" x 4" / 51 mm x 102 mm

Material: 100% Nylon

Tools: 5 double ended; stainless steel

Lidded Jar: 3 ml; food-grade silicone

Parchment paper Size / Quantity: 10" x 7"; 50 sheets

Material: 20lbs / 30gsm; silicone coated

Cold Plate Size: 6" x 4" x 0.13" / 152 mm x 102 mm x 3 mm

Material: Food-grade aluminum

Non-stick Mat Size: 12" x 8.25" / 30 cm x 21 cm

Material: Food-grade silicone

Magnets Quantity: 4



