Wild Thailand is an incredibly rare 100% pure sativa strain created as a descendant of the infamous Thai Landrace strain bred in the Ko Chang archipelago. This strain is packed sweet, earthy, and berries aromas with a touch of herbs and pine. The flavor is woody and sweet with a sour berry taste that lingers long after your last toke. Wild Thai will lift your mood and leave you feeling incredibly euphoric. If you are looking for an old school strain that will leave you energetic, motivated, and a bit tingly this is the perfect strain for you.
Energetic
54% of people report feeling energetic
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
45% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
12% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxious
8% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
20% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
16% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
12% of people say it helps with depression
