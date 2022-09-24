Chill MAX hemp-derived elixir is a great way to mellow out for the day or night! Chill Max is created for our heavy-hitters who need to take the edge off the day or night. This formula will take you on a smooth ride for 4-12 hours depending on tolerance. It will help clear your mind, ease your mood, and release anxiety.



As with ALL Zummy products, we only use TOP QUALITY ingredients and 3rd party lab test every batch.



Ingredients: 100% organic MCT oil, 3000mg of high purity hemp-derived distillate, and natural flavors.



Each 1ml dropper contains 100mg of cannabinoids! :0 This ain’t your momma’s hemp-oil! Or… maybe it is. LOL



Directions: Place 3-5 drops under your tongue. Let absorb for 45 seconds before swallowing. Wait 10 minutes to gauge tolerance before increasing dosage. Finally, Chill Out!



We GUARANTEE, you’ll love it or your money back!