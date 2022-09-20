Full spectrum infused naturally flavored Pina Colada Elixir. This elixir is formulated for micro-dosing and complete user control. Great relief for anxiety, relaxation, nausea, insomnia, and pain. Also a powerful formula to increase your appetite. This elixir packs all of the benefits of your favorite strain of flower, without smoking. Fast acting, delicious, and offers many health benefits. Effects of top-shelf smoke, without smoking.

Ingredients

100% organic MCT oil, full spectrum distillate, and proprietary flavorings.

Dosage



1200Mg of full spectrum cannabinoids/bottle; 40Mg/1ml dropper.