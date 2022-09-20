About this product
Full spectrum infused naturally flavored Pina Colada Elixir. This elixir is formulated for micro-dosing and complete user control. Great relief for anxiety, relaxation, nausea, insomnia, and pain. Also a powerful formula to increase your appetite. This elixir packs all of the benefits of your favorite strain of flower, without smoking. Fast acting, delicious, and offers many health benefits. Effects of top-shelf smoke, without smoking.
Ingredients
100% organic MCT oil, full spectrum distillate, and proprietary flavorings.
Dosage
1200Mg of full spectrum cannabinoids/bottle; 40Mg/1ml dropper.
About this brand
Durban Dames
Durban Dames & Zummy products are infused deliciousness prioritizing health, potency, and taste! Our gummies, elixirs, serums, capsules, and vapes are made in small batches to ensure accurate dosing, high quality, and amazing taste surpasses expectation. Our products are all lab tested and customer approved!
We put our hearts and souls into Durban & Zummy products. Your satisfaction is our passion!
