he Heavy Hitter Edition – THC-O vape carts contain 930mg of a hemp-derived THC-O dominate blend; Blended for a SMOOTH taste and potency! No throat burn here!
THC-O, reportedly, provokes deep thought and mental clarity, with an energizing effect. This is the perfect product for day time use or a quiet planning session. Over-indulgence may result in hallucinations.
Caution: THC-O is 3-5 times the potency of Delta-8, but delayed in it’s reaction. Give yourself a few extra minutes after your first pull before increasing intake. As with any cannabinoid or infused products, start low and slow! Never operate heavy machinery within 5-7 hours after use.
1ml vapes. Made with hemp-derived THC-O distillate and all natural terpenes.
Multiple blends available to suite your needs. All are sure to please!
Select the flavor profile you love!
Durban Dames
Durban Dames & Zummy products are infused deliciousness prioritizing health, potency, and taste! Our gummies, elixirs, serums, capsules, and vapes are made in small batches to ensure accurate dosing, high quality, and amazing taste surpasses expectation. Our products are all lab tested and customer approved!
We put our hearts and souls into Durban & Zummy products. Your satisfaction is our passion!
