About this product
Dutch Passion’s collection of feminised seeds wouldn’t be complete without the timeless classic Amsterdam Amnesia Haze. With its knockout-potency, this THC-rich sativa derived from the original Amnesia genetics features the attributes of the best hazes to ever be produced across the world.
The feminised Amsterdam Amnesia Haze grows from seed to harvest indoors in around 9 to 10 weeks. She produces a thin structure of sativa leaves, allowing more light to penetrate down to lower levels, and shows a strong resistance against spider mites. This lady can stretch quite a bit once flipped to flower, so make sure that height is not an issue in your grow space.
Expect XXL yields of dense flowers with citric notes and more compact buds than most other sativa cannabis varieties around today.
About this brand
Dutch Passion
Dutch Passion are one of the world’s oldest cannabis seedbanks and one of the few remaining original seed companies. We offer our customers a variety of original classic cannabis varieties as well as some of the very best new varieties, many of these are available in regular as well as feminized seeds. We began our work in the 1970’s and were formally established as a seedbank in 1987.
Firstly we collect and breed the best cannabis genetics to allow the self-sufficient cannabis grower the chance to grow the very best quality cannabis for themselves.
Secondly, we continue to pioneer innovation. We invented feminized seed in the 1990’s and more recently we have set the highest standards with feminized autoflowering seeds. Dutch Passion has never been afraid to overturn conventional thinking in order to offer better seeds.
Thirdly, we offer our customers the best levels of customer service. We have remained in business over several decades by providing seeds of the highest quality and reliability and have millions of satisfied customers.
Our seed collection has never been stronger than it is today. We remain the first choice seed supplier to many recreational and medical cannabis growers because of our focus on quality seeds and our safe trustworthy customer service.
