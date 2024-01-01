As a tribute to the German cannabis community and to celebrate the legalisation of home growing, Dutch Passion developed an exclusive autoflower strain for Germany. Dutch Passion's autoflower seeds are particularly popular amongst German growers for their consistently high-quality results with bumper yields of strong, tasty weed.



Auto Bubble Gum was crossed with Auto Critical Orange Punch to produce a bad-ass autoflower strain which we call Auto Candy Bubatz XL. The cannabis cup winning Critical Orange Punch genetics are very powerful with great growth vigour and notorious potency. The cross with Auto Bubble Gum brings amazing sweet smells and taste, think sweet melon with hints of strawberry and bubble gum candy.



This hybrid cannabis seed variety contains 60% indica & 40% sativa, and with an average THC level of around 19% she is a strong lady. The effect is a long-lasting uplifting euphoric high, very uplifting at first and very stoned when you keep vaping/smoking.



For those who want to grow Auto Candy Bubatz XL outdoors we recommend sowing the seeds in May (perhaps with a couple of weeks of indoor growth) and starting in large containers. Avoid repotting autoflower plants since this tends to slow growth, compromising both yield and perhaps quality.



Start slowly with nutrients until the plants are fully mature, slowly increasing the dosage. We recommend slow-release organic nutrients such as BioTabs which massively simplify growing ensuring potent, tasty weed with rock hard buds and minimum effort.



Indoor growers can expect extremely large yields of up to 700 g/m2 in just 10 weeks, making Auto Candy Bubatz XL a very fast XXL-yielding autoflower. Outdoor she takes a couple of weeks longer and is also a fantastic producer. She can grow to well over 1.5m tall outdoors, not very common for autoflower genetics. Large outdoor yields up to 300g (10oz) per plant are possible. We challenge all growers to beat a 1Kg dry harvest from 3 plants!



Take full advantage of German legalisation and start growing Auto Candy Bubatz XL. She is ideally suited to outdoor life in Germany as well as being a high quality, fast indoor autoflower strain.

read more