About this product
If you’re looking for an autoflower of superior quality, high in THC with a real ‘knock out’ punch that is also suitable for attic grows, cabinet grows or any other grow where height might be the limiting factor, look no further!
The new addition to the autoflower team is based on prize-winning genetics of the famous ‘Mimosa’, a clone-only cut from North America. Mimosa originally was created by crossing Clementine with Purple Punch. The Dutch Passion breeders team have crossed this cut with an autoflower Purple Punch. All phenos are green and have nice shiny leaves but the genetics certainly pack that extra (purple) punch!
This short hybrid autoflower that is easy to trim grows to approximately 50-90 cm depending on pot size and yields generously. Big fatty nugs full of resin can be expected and pleasant, fruity tones mixed with subtle diesel tones are responsible for the delicious smell coming from the frosty buds.
What was remarkable to notice when we got back the terpene analysis, was the exceptional high levels of the most dominant terpenes; beta-myrcene, beta-pinene, terpinolene and beta-caryophyllene. The highest levels in terpenes in an autoflower we have seen so far.. And she tastes likes she smells ;)
About this brand
Dutch Passion
Dutch Passion are one of the world’s oldest cannabis seedbanks and one of the few remaining original seed companies. We offer our customers a variety of original classic cannabis varieties as well as some of the very best new varieties, many of these are available in regular as well as feminized seeds. We began our work in the 1970’s and were formally established as a seedbank in 1987.
Firstly we collect and breed the best cannabis genetics to allow the self-sufficient cannabis grower the chance to grow the very best quality cannabis for themselves.
Secondly, we continue to pioneer innovation. We invented feminized seed in the 1990’s and more recently we have set the highest standards with feminized autoflowering seeds. Dutch Passion has never been afraid to overturn conventional thinking in order to offer better seeds.
Thirdly, we offer our customers the best levels of customer service. We have remained in business over several decades by providing seeds of the highest quality and reliability and have millions of satisfied customers.
Our seed collection has never been stronger than it is today. We remain the first choice seed supplier to many recreational and medical cannabis growers because of our focus on quality seeds and our safe trustworthy customer service.
