Why should I buy Auto Oh My Gusher autoflower seeds?



• Auto Oh My Gusher is a fast-flowering Indica dominant autoflower variety, ideal for both beginners and experts looking for a quick harvest. She is a good all-rounder and perfect for organic cultivation.



• She is a stable and vigorous hybrid autoflower known for her extreme resin production and compact buds. The buds are bright white and full of trichomes.



• Auto Oh My Gusher can grow into a compact plant with very sturdy and hard flowers, which ensures a generous large yield in a relatively short autoflower seed—to-harvest time.



• She is a very potent THC and terpene-rich autoflower with THC between 20 - 25%. The high is very balanced and euphoric, energetic and relaxing. Pure enjoyment!

Auto Oh My Gusher is a THC-rich autoflower cannabis strain with completely white buds and a thick resin layer. The sweet, ice-cream terpene profile is very popular among 'canna-seurs '



Auto Oh My Gusher is an ideal autoflower cannabis strain for lovers of a strong aroma and a powerful taste. The high THC content in combination with a rich and pungent terpene profile makes this strain suitable for real connoisseurs who are looking for Gusher genetics in an autoflower form.



This is a hybrid autoflower seed variety that shows slightly more Indica properties in a compact plant structure. Easy to grow and fast from seed to harvest. In addition, she has a very attractive aroma in which the more sweet, creamy and ice cream-like scent profile is dominant.



In addition to the presence of 3 commonly present terpenes such as caryophyllene, myrcene and limonene, this strain also contains a relatively large amount of linalool. This contributes to the refined creamy ice-cream taste of Auto Oh My Gusher. And with a potency of around (and above) 20% THC, this strain also packs a real punch!



With sweet gelato flavors, top-notch potency and trouble-free Indica growth, this is one of the best all-round autoflowering seed strains Dutch Passion has seen in recent years, and the 2024 Autoflower World Cup judges unanimously agreed!

Auto Oh My Gusher , Autoflower World Cup cup winner produces medium sized autoflower plants with sticky white flowers and a tasty terpene profile



Auto Oh My Gusher is our Gusher autoflower variety developed to provide today's cannabis connoisseurs with a very potent and tasty Gusher harvest. The judges at the 2024 Autoflower World Cup were very impressed with this strain!



She took 2nd prize in the Indica category during the Autoflower World Cup that took place during Spannabis 2024. She just missed out on the first prize, but she made a great impression on the judges thanks to her intense Indica effects, blissful high and delicious sweet ice cream taste.

What exactly are the genetics in Auto Oh My Gusher?



Auto Oh My Gusher is a cross between a photoperiod Gusher and Auto Brooklyn Sunrise. Gusher is a well-known American cannabis strain - a cross between Triangle Kush and Gelato.



Thanks to her photoperiod genetic heritage from the Cookie line (Gelato) crossed with a Triangle Kush, this lady is very strong and potent! We have crossed this popular clone with our American classic Auto Brooklyn Sunrise. The result is a breathtaking powerhouse that always produces the highest quality weed.



High quality 'Gusher' genetics (Triangle Kush x Gelato) and Auto Brooklyn Sunrise produce particularly stable and consistent potency in autoflower form. In addition to the huge yields, she also has one of the best euphoric, anti-anxiety highs you will ever experience.



If you're looking for elite, cannabis cup winning autoflower seeds for your next grow, look no further. Few strains can match the all-round excellence and stability of Auto Oh My Gusher.

Auto Oh My Gusher produces fast flowering Indica dominant autoflower plants with a generous yield and a commercial compact bloom structure



Auto Oh My Gusher is a fast flowering hybrid autoflower plant that leans slightly more towards the Indica side. This usually manifests itself in a more compact plant structure, as well as firmer, harder buds.



The classic Dutch Passion autoflower structure with a large main bloom and many heavy side blooms is very evident in this auto. Especially when grown in a SOG setup. All in all, an easy lady to grow, even for the beginner who has never grown a plant before!



Auto Oh My Gusher autoflower seeds produce compact/medium sized plants with strong stems and very frosty buds. These trichome-frosted blooms have a great flower-to-leaf ratio, which also makes them easy to harvest.



In addition, the buds can weigh a lot due to their compact, dense structure. This ensures a potential XL yield combined with a fast flowering time - averaging around 10-11 weeks from autoflower seed to harvest.



Auto Oh My Gusher is a resinous Indica dominant autoflower. The resin literally gushes from the flowers and sugar leaves. This also makes her very suitable for growers who like to make cannabis concentrates from their flowers.



This is a great all-round autoflower seed variety that is easy to grow and harvest. At the same time, she knows how to produce very good quality cannabis buds that will appeal to everyone.



Her plant structure can best be described as compact to medium. The internode distance is short to medium and the leaves are of a hybrid structure in which the Indica characteristics will usually be slightly more dominant.



The average internode distance ensures full blooms that grow beautifully and densely with high-end potency. The amount of resin this strain produces is truly beautiful to behold!



The genetics used for Auto Oh My Gusher guarantees the following properties:



A compact to medium size autoflower with a fast seed to harvest time of approximately 10 weeks.



Auto Oh My Gusher is one of the frostiest autoflowers you will ever encounter. She is easy to grow and a superb all-rounder for growing in all growing conditions and set-ups.



The plants are best grown indoors, but this strain also does well outdoors or in a greenhouse. Preferably in a sunny climate and during a summer cycle in which the humidity is lower than in autumn, for example.



Auto Oh My Gusher is a potent USA autoflower with a THC content of between 20% to (max) 25%. Her resinous buds make her ideal for making hash and other cannabis concentrates.



Effects of Auto Oh My Gusher



Auto Oh My Gusher has a sweet terpene profile and a powerful high. The excellent taste is the icing on the cake for this powerful cannabis strain that tastes like a creamy gelato. If you are looking for a strong autoflower that can consistently reach a THC level of over 20% then this is the right strain for you.



The Auto Oh My Gusher buds have a thick layer of resin and deliver an exceptionally strong and long-lasting effect. Some buds were sent to an independent analytical laboratory shortly before release. Their research showed THC levels of over 22%, among many other minor cannabinoids.



The powerful effect of this high gives a hybrid effect with both a physical and mental aspect. Perhaps this high leans a little more towards a body high - but without the languid, 'couch- lock' feeling. At all times the high retains a pleasant, relaxed yet energetic and uplifting effect.



She provides a euphoric yet relaxed high. Making her perfect for use throughout the day. The effect is balanced and very pleasant, a real must-grow autoflower seed variety for lovers of potent weed!

The bloom time of Auto Oh My Gusher



In an average of 10-12 weeks, Auto Oh My Gusher grows into a fully-fledged cannabis plant with heavy sticky blooms. With this relatively fast life cycle, she meets all the requirements for the commercial-quality oriented indoor grower.



She is suitable for fast harvests of the highest quality. Fans of Indica dominant autoflowers will definitely get their money's worth here. The resin levels really put a smile on your face! Auto Oh My Gusher is a compact auto of medium size, easy to grow and maintain.



Due to her Indica dominant plant and bloom structure, this autoflower is suitable for SOG cultivation. Her fast cannabis flowering phase and compact structure & strong branches make her well-suited for this.



If you grow her in smaller pots with many plants per m2 you will see that she can flower quite quickly (around 10 weeks). This will also limit her height somewhat. If you grow her outdoors, the life cycle can be lengthened slightly and she will need an average of around 12-13 weeks to fully mature. Especially in temperate, cooler climates.

The yield of Auto Oh My Gusher



Auto Oh My Gusher is a solid yielding strain. Her ‘L’ (Large Yield) rating shows that heavy harvests can always be achieved. If you combine this with her fast autoflower seed to harvest time, you understand why Dutch Passion often discuss the XL yield potential for this strain.



The sturdy and compact flowers can put a lot of weight on the scale. Yields of between 50-150 grams (2-5oz) per plant are therefore certainly possible. However, if you grow her in a SOG with smaller pots, this will usually average between 25-50g (1-2oz) per plant. But with a relatively fast seed to harvest time of about 10-11 weeks.



This American autoflower will yield an average of between 400-500g (15oz)/m2 in an indoor grow. This makes her suitable for the commercial grower who wants to achieve large harvests in a quick timescale without too much effort.



In the hands of an expert in combination with strong LED lighting, a hydro setup or a sunny outdoor climate, yields of a few hundred grams per plant are possible.

Advice from our experts



Auto Oh My Gusher is potent and powerful. The terpene profile is very tasty and the resin production is exceptional. For the very best taste, we recommend growing her in an organic set-up, where both the soil (medium) and the nutrition are completely bio/organic. This improves the final taste!



She does well in natural cultivation. She also grows well with completely natural cultivation methods such as no-till farming - where the soil is never disturbed and everything is left to take its natural course.



This cultivation method literally creates a symbiosis in the soil of different plants, fungi, bacteria and animals that ensure that the plant gets everything she needs during the entire cultivation cycle.



When growing indoors, it is recommended to work with strong LED lighting. This allows the highest yields to be achieved. Do you want to take resin production to extreme levels? Then we recommend the use of UVA/UVB lamps, such as the UV lamps from Migro.



These provide more resin during the flowering phase and therefore ultimately more terpenes and cannabinoids ! Be careful not to leave them on for too long as this will actually harm the plants!



As with the cultivation of other cannabis strains, provide a stable climate. Preferably between 20-27º C (68-80F) with a relative humidity of approximately 50-70% during the cannabis veg phase and approximately 40-50% during flowering.



This ensures that Auto Oh My Gusher can grow quickly and deliver the whitest buds without any problems! Don’t throw away any harvest trimmings from this variety - use the sugar leaves (and small popcorn buds) to make your own (water) hash or cannabis concentrates. Pure enjoyment!

Information about Auto Oh My Gusher



Has a cannabis strain ever completely blown you away with her beauty and wonderful aroma? Auto Oh My Gusher is a highly impressive autoflower strain from the US. She has the looks, aroma and taste you are looking for!



Whether you're a beginner or an experienced grower looking for an autoflower to impress your friends, Auto Oh My Gusher is perfect for your next grow!

