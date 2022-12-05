About this product
When you cross an elite cut of a photoperiod Cookies & Cream (Starfighter x Girl Scout Cookie) with one of our frostiest autoflower varieties, the result you get is amazing. A very potent autoflower with shiny leaves and even shinier trichomes. In fact, this is one of the most trichome-dense autoflowers we have come across.
Auto Trichome & Cream is a vigorous plant with medium to large sized flowers. One of the phenotypes has beautiful purple hues. The flowers give a fruity scent whilst growing and the doughy and creamy part of the profile comes especially to expression once the nugs have dried and cured properly. A soft and sweet taste caresses the tongue on the exhale in both vape and classic joint experiences.
The fact that the plant is not too bushy makes even the trimming part a pure joy. Having these glistening flowers in your hands while you carefully trim away the sugar leaves can be numbingly satisfying. Make sure to make well use of the trim you collect, as this is a great base for hash, resin, rosin or ice-o-lator.
About this brand
Dutch Passion
Dutch Passion are one of the world’s oldest cannabis seedbanks and one of the few remaining original seed companies. We offer our customers a variety of original classic cannabis varieties as well as some of the very best new varieties, many of these are available in regular as well as feminized seeds. We began our work in the 1970’s and were formally established as a seedbank in 1987.
Firstly we collect and breed the best cannabis genetics to allow the self-sufficient cannabis grower the chance to grow the very best quality cannabis for themselves.
Secondly, we continue to pioneer innovation. We invented feminized seed in the 1990’s and more recently we have set the highest standards with feminized autoflowering seeds. Dutch Passion has never been afraid to overturn conventional thinking in order to offer better seeds.
Thirdly, we offer our customers the best levels of customer service. We have remained in business over several decades by providing seeds of the highest quality and reliability and have millions of satisfied customers.
Our seed collection has never been stronger than it is today. We remain the first choice seed supplier to many recreational and medical cannabis growers because of our focus on quality seeds and our safe trustworthy customer service.
