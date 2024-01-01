About this product
Dutch Passion Blue Zushi (Kush Mints x Zkittlez) is a unique Indica-dominant hybrid cannabis strain known for her potent, pungent buds. This is a very powerful USA strain with THC levels that can easily exceed 25%. This places Blue Zushi firmly in the highly sought after top-tier category of cannabis seeds with exceptional THC potential. This Blue Zushi cultivar is the Dutch Passion version of crossing a Kush Mints mother with a prized Zkittlez clone with parents coming from our own genebank.
She produces super-compact frosty flowers with irresistible bag appeal. Blue Zushi is a top-class strain with a beautiful and inviting appearance. The smell/taste is generally fruity and a bit sour with lemon notes on an earthy background. The other phenotype is slightly more gassy and fruity - but both are unique and mouth-wateringly tasty. The yield is high, this is a true XL cultivar that is easy to grow.
Blue Zushi grows relatively well outdoors in colder temperatures too. The flowering time is approximately 8-9 weeks. The chunky buds are easy to manicure. If you're looking for a new all-time favourite don't wait any longer and try our Blue Zushi now!
Blue Zushi
About this brand
Dutch Passion
Dutch Passion are one of the world’s oldest cannabis seedbanks and one of the few remaining original seed companies. We offer our customers a variety of original classic cannabis varieties as well as some of the very best new varieties, many of these are available in regular as well as feminized seeds. We began our work in the 1970’s and were formally established as a seedbank in 1987.
Firstly we collect and breed the best cannabis genetics to allow the self-sufficient cannabis grower the chance to grow the very best quality cannabis for themselves.
Secondly, we continue to pioneer innovation. We invented feminized seed in the 1990’s and more recently we have set the highest standards with feminized autoflowering seeds. Dutch Passion has never been afraid to overturn conventional thinking in order to offer better seeds.
Thirdly, we offer our customers the best levels of customer service. We have remained in business over several decades by providing seeds of the highest quality and reliability and have millions of satisfied customers.
Our seed collection has never been stronger than it is today. We remain the first choice seed supplier to many recreational and medical cannabis growers because of our focus on quality seeds and our safe trustworthy customer service.
