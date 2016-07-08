About this product
The name refers to the distinctive leaf shape which looks like a ducks footprint especially during the first two-thirds of her life. During bloom, some upper leaves may show the more traditional cannabis shape. Frisian Duck® comes from crossing Frisian Dew® with DucksFoot.
When
This unique, robust, stealthy variety is ready to harvest at the start of October (start of April in Southern Hemisphere).
Size
Grows like a Christmas tree with beautiful purple colours during flowering and , outdoors up to 2.5 meters, indoors up to 1.5 meters.
Aroma
Frisian Duck® produces compact buds with spicy aromas of pine, citrus and fresh forest.
Where
She was created for outdoor growing but also does well indoors.
It is a unique cannabis plant in disguise; tough and easy to grow, perfect for less experienced growers.
Frisian Duck® grows without being recognisable as cannabis for large parts of its life.
Anyone that has a quiet sunny corner in their garden, greenhouse or the countryside will now find it easier than ever to grow their own cannabis.
About this strain
Frisian Duck is a structurally unique strain developed by Dutch Passion. Its genetics were bred over several generations of Frisian Dew x Ducksfoot. The genetics from Ducksfoot (named for its oddly shaped leaves that resemble duck feet) allows this plant to hide in plain sight, making it ideal for outdoor grows. Frisian Duck is also rather hardy and able to thrive in harsh growing conditions. Expect pepper and pine on the nose with buds that vary in appearance from light blue to purple.
About this brand
Firstly we collect and breed the best cannabis genetics to allow the self-sufficient cannabis grower the chance to grow the very best quality cannabis for themselves.
Secondly, we continue to pioneer innovation. We invented feminized seed in the 1990’s and more recently we have set the highest standards with feminized autoflowering seeds. Dutch Passion has never been afraid to overturn conventional thinking in order to offer better seeds.
Thirdly, we offer our customers the best levels of customer service. We have remained in business over several decades by providing seeds of the highest quality and reliability and have millions of satisfied customers.
Our seed collection has never been stronger than it is today. We remain the first choice seed supplier to many recreational and medical cannabis growers because of our focus on quality seeds and our safe trustworthy customer service.