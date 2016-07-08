Frisian Duck® grows with unusually shaped leaves making it difficult to identify as traditional cannabis and ideal for outdoor and greenhouse growing in populated areas.



The name refers to the distinctive leaf shape which looks like a ducks footprint especially during the first two-thirds of her life. During bloom, some upper leaves may show the more traditional cannabis shape. Frisian Duck® comes from crossing Frisian Dew® with DucksFoot.



When

This unique, robust, stealthy variety is ready to harvest at the start of October (start of April in Southern Hemisphere).



Size

Grows like a Christmas tree with beautiful purple colours during flowering and , outdoors up to 2.5 meters, indoors up to 1.5 meters.



Aroma

Frisian Duck® produces compact buds with spicy aromas of pine, citrus and fresh forest.



Where

She was created for outdoor growing but also does well indoors.



It is a unique cannabis plant in disguise; tough and easy to grow, perfect for less experienced growers.

Frisian Duck® grows without being recognisable as cannabis for large parts of its life.

Anyone that has a quiet sunny corner in their garden, greenhouse or the countryside will now find it easier than ever to grow their own cannabis.