About this product
This strain is perfect for relaxation, especially listening to music. HiFi 4G seems to amplify appreciation and enjoyment of music. Your Hi-Fi system comes alive, sounds seem richer, deeper and sharper as if you were next to the musician that made the music.
This THC rich feminized seed variety combines a creative feel-good high with top quality mental anaesthesia. Harvests are easy with this uncomplicated variety, she is simple to grow under a wide range of grow conditions. A great terpene profile, vigorous growth and a thick coat of glistening trichomes, makes this XL yielding plant perfect for concentrate producers and extractions.
About this strain
White Fire OG, also known as "Wifi OG," "WiFi," "White Fire," and "WiFi Kush," is a hybrid marijuana strain known for its uplifting and cerebral effects. White Fire OG is made by crossing Fire OG and The White. This strain features notable aromas that are sour and earthy. Consumers say that White Fire OG effects are ideal for social and cretive activities without leaving you drowsy. One Leafly user notes "WiFi OG is probably my number one strain. It helps massively with my anxiety. It's a very energetic and bubbly high for me." Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to treat anxiety, depression, cancer, glaucoma, pain and appetite loss. The appearance of this strain resembles a dusty snowfall of crystals. According to growers, many phenotypes of White Fire OG exist, some with dense, barrel-like buds and others with pointed, conic formations. Growers of White Fire OG can raise their high-yielding plants indoor or outdoors with a 65-day flowering period.
White Fire OG effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Firstly we collect and breed the best cannabis genetics to allow the self-sufficient cannabis grower the chance to grow the very best quality cannabis for themselves.
Secondly, we continue to pioneer innovation. We invented feminized seed in the 1990’s and more recently we have set the highest standards with feminized autoflowering seeds. Dutch Passion has never been afraid to overturn conventional thinking in order to offer better seeds.
Thirdly, we offer our customers the best levels of customer service. We have remained in business over several decades by providing seeds of the highest quality and reliability and have millions of satisfied customers.
Our seed collection has never been stronger than it is today. We remain the first choice seed supplier to many recreational and medical cannabis growers because of our focus on quality seeds and our safe trustworthy customer service.