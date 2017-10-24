Lemon Z

by Dutch Passion
IndicaTHC 20%CBD —
About this product

The new Lemon Z from Dutch Passion is an old acquaintance, but with a new look! We have improved and further stabilised our big hitter from the HighLife Cup in 2018 (1st prize for Best Sativa and overall winner of best weed in show).

The use of Lemon Tree genetics in this new crossing has made this feminised cannabis seed variety more stable and slightly faster in terms of flowering time. But with the same tasty, sweet, sour lemon-dominant terpene profile. The combination of Lemon Skunk with the original Z (Zkittle) and Lemon Tree genetics give this strain an excellent flavour profile and exceptional potency. The extremely high THC content averages around 20%, but in many cases, it can be even higher.

She has an XL yield and takes an average of around 8-9 weeks of bloom time. Expect relatively compact buds with a thick layer of resin and a pungent, inviting terpene profile. This is a strain to enjoy!

About this strain

The Original Z (popularly known under an infringing candy name) is an indica hybrid marijuana strain bred from an alleged mix of Grape Ape and Grapefruit that is crossed with another undisclosed strain. This sweet, tropical confection-flavored cultivar came to market in the 2010s. According to the story, the cultivar came from an individual dubbed Gas Station Bob. Working as Terp Hogz, the growers Fields and Tony Mendo popularized Z with the help of 3rd Gen Family's Brandon Parker—growing the strain, entering it into contests, and making new crosses. The Original Z won 1st Place at the 2016 Emerald Cup, the 2023 King of Z Hill, and has placed in several Cannabis Cups in San Francisco and Michigan. Both Terp Hogz and 3rd Gen Fam—as well as other breeders—continue to refine the varietal. In 2023, Terp Hogz announced they will use the name "The Original Z," as part of a settlement with a candy company over alleged trademark infringement. This strain features medium-sized, spongy green colas that with a sweet, tropical blend of fruit flavors. The effects of The Original Z are calming, leaving consumers focused, alert, and happy while relaxing the body to help unwind any time of day.

About this brand

Dutch Passion
Dutch Passion are one of the world’s oldest cannabis seedbanks and one of the few remaining original seed companies. We offer our customers a variety of original classic cannabis varieties as well as some of the very best new varieties, many of these are available in regular as well as feminized seeds. We began our work in the 1970’s and were formally established as a seedbank in 1987.

Firstly we collect and breed the best cannabis genetics to allow the self-sufficient cannabis grower the chance to grow the very best quality cannabis for themselves.

Secondly, we continue to pioneer innovation. We invented feminized seed in the 1990’s and more recently we have set the highest standards with feminized autoflowering seeds. Dutch Passion has never been afraid to overturn conventional thinking in order to offer better seeds.

Thirdly, we offer our customers the best levels of customer service. We have remained in business over several decades by providing seeds of the highest quality and reliability and have millions of satisfied customers.

Our seed collection has never been stronger than it is today. We remain the first choice seed supplier to many recreational and medical cannabis growers because of our focus on quality seeds and our safe trustworthy customer service.
