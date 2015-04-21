XXX OG Pre-Roll 3g 6-Pack
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
XXX OG is an extremely potent indica strain that many patients enjoy for it hard hitting effects. XXX OG took first place in the 2014 Los Angeles Cannabis Cup and is known as being one of the gold standard strains. A premium phenotype of XXX OG has a pine sol like taste to it and will produce a sedated feeling making it a great nighttime strain. Dutchie’s XXX OG has been lab tested at over 26% THC and is sourced from a top specimen of the strain. A XXX OG Dutchie is extremely potent and should be used very lightly by a beginner.
Inside each pack: All Dutchie’s are machine rolled, precisely weighed, and filled with absolute top shelf bud sourced from the same cultivator, resulting in a premium product. Each pack contains six .5 gram cigarettes.
XXX OG effects
Reported by real people like you
213 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
53% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
44% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
34% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
30% of people say it helps with insomnia
