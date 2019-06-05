Dutchy
Dutchy concentrates provide WA state consumers with a smooth and reliable cartridge experience. Perfect for a summer BBQ or before you head into the stadium, this oil boasts a taste and perfectly measured amount of THC that begs to be shared among your friends.
Snoop's Dream effects
257 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
71% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
53% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
4% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
