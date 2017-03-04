Dutchy
About this product
Dutchy pre-rolls feature a smooth blend of flower in a package that will burn even and taste amazing. Perfect for enhancing time with your friends, these WA state pre-rolls include the right amount of THC and are packaged perfectly to encourage your closest friends to pass it to their left.
Available in :
0.5gx2
Suzy Q effects
Reported by real people like you
26 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
38% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
30% of people report feeling focused
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
15% of people report feeling headache
Pain
53% of people say it helps with pain
Inflammation
30% of people say it helps with inflammation
Muscle spasms
26% of people say it helps with muscle spasms
