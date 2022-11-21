About this product
The tastiest way to consume CBD!
Full-Spectrum CBD and all natural ingredients
The full-spectrum impact is multiplied by the minor cannabinoids.
They’re organic, vegan, gluten-free, tree nut free, convenient and delicious! The gummies are crafted with full-spectrum distillate and highest-quality CBD, CBG, CBN and THC.
They’re loaded with minor cannabinoids like CBDV, CBC, CBDA, CBGA, THC, THCA and THCV for a full entourage effect.
Available in three potent varieties:
CBD Daily Gummies for daily cannabinoid benefits.
Daily Gummies are infused with Full-Spectrum Distillate, and we increase the power by combining in 23mg CBD with 4mg Delta-9 THC plus other minor cannabinoids. Perfect for your daily regimen.
CBG Revive Gummies for energizing uplift.
Praised for its uplifting, energy-boosting qualities, CBG is one of the most prized cannabinoids. We multiply the impact by combining 52mg CBD, 25mg CBG, 4mg Delta-9 THC with other minor cannabinoids.
CBN Sleepy Gummies for peaceful relaxation.
We’ve infused Cannabinol (CBN), known for its relaxing effects, into our Sleepy Gummies. We extract a Full-Spectrum Distillate from our cannabis plants, increasing the peaceful impact by combining 40mg CBD, 10mg CBN and 1.25mg Delta-9 THC with other minor cannabinoids.
About this brand
Earthy Now
Earthy Now believes in the healing power of cannabis. The small homegrown team is based in Asheville, NC and is dedicated to bringing Mother Earth’s Gift of cannabis to the people.
Earthy Now crafts strong and effective high-CBD, low-THC cannabis products featuring amazing cannabinoids like CBD, CBG and CBN in a wide variety of gummies, oils, lozenges, tablets, flower, pre-rolls and hemp cigarettes.
They sell direct to the consumer and offer nationwide shipping. All products are federally compliant, derived from hemp and contain less than .3% Delta-9 THC.
Earthy Now uses organic, vegan, gluten-free and non-GMO ingredients, and all of their products are third party lab tested to ensure purity and potency. The company offers a money saving Rewards Points program and excellent customer service.
Visit the website to learn more and order today!
