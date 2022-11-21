The tastiest way to consume CBD!

Full-Spectrum CBD and all natural ingredients

The full-spectrum impact is multiplied by the minor cannabinoids.



They’re organic, vegan, gluten-free, tree nut free, convenient and delicious! The gummies are crafted with full-spectrum distillate and highest-quality CBD, CBG, CBN and THC.



They’re loaded with minor cannabinoids like CBDV, CBC, CBDA, CBGA, THC, THCA and THCV for a full entourage effect.



Available in three potent varieties:



CBD Daily Gummies for daily cannabinoid benefits.

Daily Gummies are infused with Full-Spectrum Distillate, and we increase the power by combining in 23mg CBD with 4mg Delta-9 THC plus other minor cannabinoids. Perfect for your daily regimen.



CBG Revive Gummies for energizing uplift.

Praised for its uplifting, energy-boosting qualities, CBG is one of the most prized cannabinoids. We multiply the impact by combining 52mg CBD, 25mg CBG, 4mg Delta-9 THC with other minor cannabinoids.



CBN Sleepy Gummies for peaceful relaxation.

We’ve infused Cannabinol (CBN), known for its relaxing effects, into our Sleepy Gummies. We extract a Full-Spectrum Distillate from our cannabis plants, increasing the peaceful impact by combining 40mg CBD, 10mg CBN and 1.25mg Delta-9 THC with other minor cannabinoids.



