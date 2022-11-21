Pure Delta-8 THC and all natural ingredients go into each of our velvety gummies. From a mild to intense effect, we have you covered. Our gummies are available in a wide range of potencies to meet your needs.



The 100mg concentration (pictured) is our strongest concentration and designed for an experienced consumer.



The 50mg concentration is designed as an intermediate-to-strong serving for an experienced consumer.



The 20mg concentration is designed as a step-up for the newer consumer, or an intermediate level for an experienced consumer.



The 10mg concentration is designed as an entry level gummy for a person who is new to taking Delta-8, or an experienced consumer desiring a low level.



Organic, vegan, gluten-free. No artificial flavors or colors.



Ingredients: Delta-8 Distillate, Organic Tapioca Syrup, Organic Cane Sugar, Fruit Pectin, Organic Flavor Extracts, Potassium Citrate, Citric Acid, Natural Vegetable Extracts (coloring).