About this product
PURE
diabetic and keto friendly
A nano-emulsion of premium cannabis extracts, dissolvable in the beverage, meal, or recipe of your choice.
The tiny particles that power ebb. maximize our extracts' availability to your body and support a rapid onset to your experience.
Made with erythritol, an alcohol sugar that makes Pure low carb, keto, and diabetic friendly and won’t affect the glycemic index.
MED: 10x 25mg packets – 250mg total
About this brand
ebb.
Functional dissolvables for the sustainability-minded consumer with added health enhancers - diabetic & keto friendly, electrolytes, vitamin c, or antioxidants.
State License(s)
404R-00199
404-00496