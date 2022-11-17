PURE

diabetic and keto friendly



A nano-emulsion of premium cannabis extracts, dissolvable in the beverage, meal, or recipe of your choice.

​

The tiny particles that power ebb. maximize our extracts' availability to your body and support a rapid onset to your experience.

​

Made with erythritol, an alcohol sugar that makes Pure low carb, keto, and diabetic friendly and won’t affect the glycemic index.



MED: 10x 25mg packets – 250mg total