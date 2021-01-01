Blue Lemonade Bottles (200mg)
Made with Distillate. 200mg per bag. 20 candies, 10mg each. Potency: 90% You may not be able to drink out of these Blue Lemonade bottles, but you’ll sure enjoy their flavor! Each sour gummy candy has an irresistible blue Lemonade flavor. Ingredients: Corn syrup, sugar, modified corn starch,fumaric acid, citric acid, lactic acid,natural and artificial flavor, artificial color
