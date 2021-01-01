Cherry Coke Bottles (200mg)
Made with Distillate. 200mg per bag. 20 candies, 10mg each. Potency: 90% Cherry coke bottles are the sour candies your taste buds crave. Enjoy the sweet and malty taste of cherry coke with a punch of sour flavor. In fun cola bottle shapes, these candies look as great as they taste. Ingredients: Corn Syrup, sugar, modified starch,fruit juice, gelatin, dextrose, sorbitol, citric acid, malic acid, tartaric acid, fumaric acid, artificial flavors, artificial colors.
