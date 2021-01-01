Orange Pop Bottles (200mg)
About this product
Made with Distillate. 200mg per bag. 20 candies, 10mg each. Potency: 90% Whether you call it soda or pop, there’s one thing you’re sure to call these chewy candies—delicious! Each Gummy Pop Bottle is imbued with the intensely tasty orange flavor. Ingredients: Glucose syrup, sugar, modified starch, fruit juice, gelatin, citric acid, sorbitol, lactic acid, fumaric acid, natural and artificial flavors, natural and artificial colours.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!