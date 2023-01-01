Spark things up on the go with this slim, lightweight mini lighter featuring our Flower by Edie Parker logo. We collaborated with Japan-based brand, Tsubota to bring this two-tone matte light to life. Petite in size, but mighty in impact - all you need to do is add lighter fluid and show it off!



For a good time: Stash it an everyday bag or evening clutch and impress all your friends when they ask for a light



Flower by Edie Parker - Also known as Weedie Parker, Edie Parker Flower and Edie Parker

