Spruce up the joint with our custom rolling papers. Printed with our signature floral motif, our rice papers are super thin, iconic and will let you keep the good times rollin'.



For a good time: Don't forget to slow your roll! When it comes to spiffy rolling techniques, patience is a virtue. And with papers this beautiful, who’d want to rush?



Flower by Edie Parker also known as - Weedie Parker, Edie Parker Flower and Edie Parker