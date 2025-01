A classic shape, now juicer than ever! This oversized cherry bowl features a leaf rest for safe propping between hits. The cherry pipe is made of borosilicate glass and designed for a good time. Offer it to guests as a pre-meal snack or an unexpected dessert.

---

For sanitary reasons, all pipes are FINAL SALE

---

Details:

100% borosilicate glass

Color: red and green

Due to the delicate nature of molded glass, color may slightly vary and require gentle care.

