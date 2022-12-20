About this product
If you can't beat 'em, joint 'em! Make it an egg-cellent choice with our all-over printed egg motif.
For a good time: Don't forget to slow your roll! When it comes to spiffy rolling techniques, patience is a virtue. And with papers this beautiful, who’d want to rush?
Flower by Edie Parker - Also known as Weedie Parker, Edie Parker Flower and Edie Parker
