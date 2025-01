Make your next sesh a ‘grate’ one. Our four-piece color block grinder tool will put some pep in your step and add a splash of flavor to your tabletop. High in impact and smooth to the touch, our metal herb grinder is the chicest answer to your daily grind. Includes everyone's favorite little shovel!

---

Details:

100% metal grinder

rubberized exterior

Imported

Includes box packaging

Measures: 4.75"H x 2.5" diameter

read more