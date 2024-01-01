Looking for a good night's sleep? You've found it! Good Dreams Capsules are the perfect addition to your nightstand, and with 60 of these CBD, CBN, and Melatonin capsules, a good night's sleep is always in reach. Each of these snoozy, sedative capsules contains:
- 25mg of Broad Spectrum CBD - 3mg of CBN - 3mg of Melatonin
Our Good Dreams Capsules are your new bedside besties. They'll get you nice and relaxed, clear your mind from any bad vibes, and slowly but surely lull you to sleep. Tired of restless nights? You need Good Dreams!
At Edobles, we're not just about crafting our edibles with the highest-quality cannabinoids available on the market. We're in the business of using the power of scientifically-backed cannabinoid blends to put you in the mood you crave. Be it better sleep, a euphoric experience, more energy, a creative mindset, or anything else you may need, we use the power of cannabis to put you in a better mood one delicious bite at a time!