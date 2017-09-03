Knock Out Gummies - D8, Live Resin

About this product

You read the title. These gummies will knock you out in one swift bite. Infused with Delta 8 and Live Resin concentrate, this 30-count gummy jar will have you feeling super relaxed, deeply euphoric, and mentally colorful. Each of these super potent gummies is equipped with:

- 150mg of Delta 8
- Live Resin Concentrate

Our Knock Out Gummies are perfect for movie nights, game nights, and other chill activities. We recommend you cancel your plans, put on cartoons, order a pizza, and get ready for hours and hours of giggling, chatting, and resting your body.

About this strain

Wedding Cake, also known as "Triangle Mints #23," is a potent type of indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Triangle Kush with Animal Mints. Fun fact: In Canada, this strain is known as Pink Cookies. The Wedding Cake strain provides relaxing and euphoric effects that calm the body and mind. This strain yields a rich and tangy flavor profile with undertones of earthy pepper. Medical marijuana patients choose Wedding Cake to help relieve symptoms associated with pain, insomnia and appetite loss. Consumers with a low THC tolerance should enjoy this strain with an extra slice of care due to its high THC content. Wedding Cake has soared in popularity over the years and was named Leafly Strain of the Year in 2019.

About this brand

Edobles
At Edobles, we're not just about crafting our edibles with the highest-quality cannabinoids available on the market. We're in the business of using the power of scientifically-backed cannabinoid blends to put you in the mood you crave. Be it better sleep, a euphoric experience, more energy, a creative mindset, or anything else you may need, we use the power of cannabis to put you in a better mood one delicious bite at a time!
