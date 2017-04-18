About this strain
Originating in San Jose, California, Green Ribbon crosses Green Crack, Trainwreck, Afghanica, and White Rhino. The light green buds have a subtle floral scent and are slightly fruity, lending an earthy taste. Green Ribbon generally has a high THC content and patients report an energetic, heady feeling when consuming.
Green Ribbon effects
Reported by real people like you
113 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
61% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
51% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
10% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
43% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!